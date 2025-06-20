Best Casino Stocks To Follow Now – June 17th

Flutter Entertainment, SharpLink Gaming, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Red Rock Resorts, and PENN Entertainment are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate casinos, gaming establishments and related resort properties. Their performance is driven by gaming revenues (slot machines, table games, sports betting), tourism trends and consumer discretionary spending, making them sensitive to economic cycles and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.31. 626,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $175.59 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.38.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,148,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. SharpLink Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $124.12.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. 2,542,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. 1,893,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,851. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 399,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,457. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $107.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46.

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

RRR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 292,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,551. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 837,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56.

