Best Robotics Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 18th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, Ouster, TechnipFMC, Applied Industrial Technologies, and EPAM Systems are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or provide services related to robots and automation technologies. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to firms involved in industrial robotics, robotic process automation, autonomous vehicles, medical robots and related software or components. Performance of robotics stocks often reflects broader trends in technological innovation, manufacturing automation and market demand for automated solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,761,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,732,476. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average of $126.49.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Teradyne stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,223. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.65. 305,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,723. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.63.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Shares of Ouster stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. 3,112,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,966. Ouster has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.32. 1,744,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,017. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

NYSE:AIT traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.01. The stock had a trading volume of 200,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,801. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.01 and its 200 day moving average is $240.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $182.21 and a fifty-two week high of $282.98.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.60. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

