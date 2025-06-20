Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Holdings Lifted by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. Wall Street Zen raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

BFAM stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average is $120.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.91%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,209.92. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $817,288.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,017,491.20. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,726,433. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.