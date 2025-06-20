C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $134,833,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $102,174,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 748,661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,582,000 after purchasing an additional 593,211 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7,706.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 449,034 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Wall Street Zen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Get Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.