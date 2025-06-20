Canadian Stocks To Watch Today – June 17th

Celsius, CSX, and Cenovus Energy are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in corporations headquartered in Canada, listed and traded primarily on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange. They offer investors exposure to Canada’s diverse economy—from natural resources and energy to financial services and technology—with share values influenced by company performance, domestic economic conditions, and global market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,524. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.48. 3,419,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,206,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,990,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,132. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

