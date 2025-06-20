Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $354.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several research firms have commented on CSL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

