Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.43 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 81.20 ($1.09). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 82.25 ($1.11), with a volume of 374,127 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.75) to GBX 340 ($4.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £161.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48.

In other news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 33,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £19,899.60 ($26,797.20). 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

