Chong Kong Acquires 22,901,211 Shares of United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS) Stock

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) insider Chong Kong purchased 22,901,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$12,412,456.36 ($8,060,036.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.43.

About United Overseas Australia

United Overseas Australia Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land Development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment holds various investment properties.

