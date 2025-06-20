Chong Kong Acquires 22,901,211 Shares of United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS) Stock

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) insider Chong Kong purchased 22,901,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$12,412,456.36 ($8,060,036.60).
United Overseas Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.43.
About United Overseas Australia
