Christopher Carvalho Sells 64,925 Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Carvalho sold 64,925 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $6,497,694.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 986,913 shares in the company, valued at $98,770,253.04. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Carvalho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Christopher Carvalho sold 12,985 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $1,158,911.25.

On Monday, May 5th, Christopher Carvalho sold 12,985 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $936,997.60.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $102.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $104.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

