Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.04 and traded as low as $15.00. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 37,232 shares trading hands.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $266.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colony Bankcorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Director Paul E. Joiner III acquired 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $92,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,311.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 212,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 144,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

