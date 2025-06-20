Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,933,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,253,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Corning by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,900,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,436 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,869,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,840 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $92,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $325,315.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,250. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.1%

GLW stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

