CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $4,825,000.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,302.50. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.4%

CRWD stock opened at $485.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.73. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $493.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of -703.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.