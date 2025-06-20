Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Holdings Cut by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,072.96. This trade represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,206.56. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.38.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $222.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.70 and its 200-day moving average is $195.58. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $226.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 50.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

