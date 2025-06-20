Darren M. Rebelez Sells 20,000 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,623,447.20. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $506.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.52 and a 52-week high of $512.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

