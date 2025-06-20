DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,095.73 ($68.62) and traded as low as GBX 4,590 ($61.81). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,626 ($62.29), with a volume of 228,865 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,400 ($72.72) to GBX 5,200 ($70.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Get DCC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DCC

DCC Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,772.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,095.73.

DCC announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at DCC

In other news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,541 ($61.15), for a total value of £84,008.50 ($113,127.52). Also, insider Donal Murphy sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,541 ($61.15), for a total transaction of £370,091.50 ($498,372.61). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DCC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.