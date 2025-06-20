DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.95 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 167 ($2.25). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.19), with a volume of 28,922 shares traded.

DFS Furniture Stock Up 3.1%

The stock has a market cap of £385.99 million, a P/E ratio of -89.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.12.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Group is the leading sofa retail specialist in the UK and since 1969 we’ve been passionate about making and selling high quality, great looking sofas.

