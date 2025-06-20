Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,317,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after buying an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $101.62 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.72 and a twelve month high of $142.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.48.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

