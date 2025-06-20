Digital Media Stocks To Follow Now – June 17th

Adobe, Alibaba Group, Sunrun, Rocket Companies, Digital Realty Trust, BCE, and Nexstar Media Group are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that create, distribute or monetize content and services over digital channels—such as streaming platforms, social networks, online gaming and digital advertising networks. Their market performance is driven by metrics like user growth, engagement rates, subscription revenues and ad sales. Investors gauge these equities based on trends in digital consumption, technology adoption and shifts in online advertising and content-delivery models. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded down $16.04 on Tuesday, hitting $385.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $164.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,863,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,900,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 86,190,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,359,040. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Sunrun has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.61.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 5,153,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.59 and a beta of 2.28. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $176.50. 371,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,373. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. 1,283,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,940. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.61. BCE has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $165.62. 100,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $191.86.

