Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,521,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Trading Up 1.4%

DRIP opened at $8.80 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (DRIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x inverse daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. DRIP was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

