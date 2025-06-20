Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – June 18th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Exxon Mobil are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that pay out a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends, providing investors with regular income. They are typically issued by mature, financially stable firms with consistent cash flows and are favored by income-focused investors seeking steady returns alongside potential capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 67,822,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,690,080. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. 117,707,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,969,538. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $113.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,234,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,693,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

