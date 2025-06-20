Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 10,804.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,159,000 after buying an additional 485,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,668,000 after acquiring an additional 95,458 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Doximity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,552.95. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $105,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,926.02. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,900,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

DOCS opened at $57.10 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

