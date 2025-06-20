Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 596 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,634 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,363,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,150,000 after acquiring an additional 969,488 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,425,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,619,000 after acquiring an additional 434,771 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,966,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,933,000 after acquiring an additional 308,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $690,746,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,096,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,196,000 after acquiring an additional 385,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7996 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.