Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after acquiring an additional 766,049 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,592,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 439,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,232,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after acquiring an additional 343,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

