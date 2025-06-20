Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $14,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,851,527.75. This trade represents a 27.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,589,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,413,387.09. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,789,321 shares of company stock valued at $490,045,042. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.04.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

