Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 10,888 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 54,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.