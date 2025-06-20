Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.