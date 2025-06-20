Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.57 and traded as low as $5.76. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 782,599 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $474.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth about $2,138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 34,542.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 271,852 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth about $967,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.