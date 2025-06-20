Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $98.91 and traded as low as $95.37. Enova International shares last traded at $97.71, with a volume of 239,782 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Enova International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENVA

Enova International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.21. Enova International had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $745.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 9,046 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $859,822.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,870,182.10. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 2,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,223 shares in the company, valued at $34,352,198.95. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $1,565,872 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at $1,886,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Enova International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 430.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Enova International by 91.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.