EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,035 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in EQT were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EQT by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,065 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,575,000. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,990,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,924,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of EQT by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,632 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.39.

NYSE:EQT opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. EQT Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

