Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.56 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 157.50 ($2.12). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 150 ($2.02), with a volume of 138,049 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.04) target price on shares of Eurocell in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Eurocell Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £156.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.41.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eurocell had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eurocell

In other Eurocell news, insider Darren Waters sold 218,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($2.01), for a total value of £325,845.12 ($438,789.55). Also, insider Derek Mapp purchased 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £5,330.64 ($7,178.35). Insiders acquired 9,466 shares of company stock worth $1,438,832 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

