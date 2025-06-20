Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.56 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 157.50 ($2.12). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 150 ($2.02), with a volume of 138,049 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.04) target price on shares of Eurocell in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECEL
Eurocell Stock Performance
Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eurocell had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eurocell
In other Eurocell news, insider Darren Waters sold 218,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($2.01), for a total value of £325,845.12 ($438,789.55). Also, insider Derek Mapp purchased 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £5,330.64 ($7,178.35). Insiders acquired 9,466 shares of company stock worth $1,438,832 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Eurocell
Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eurocell
- Trading Halts Explained
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.