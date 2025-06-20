Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 148 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 20.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 53.9% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 122,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $154.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

