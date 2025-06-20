Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,556 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $163,833,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,469 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,169,000 after acquiring an additional 979,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.61.

Moderna Stock Down 0.6%

Moderna stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $138.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

