Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 8,631 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRRM. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,215,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,938,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $454,497.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,626.12. This trade represents a 94.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

VRRM stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Verra Mobility Corp has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

