Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ingredion by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INGR. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

