Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 306.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $60.64 and a one year high of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

