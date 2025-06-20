Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRP stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 12-month low of $81.74 and a 12-month high of $113.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 66.17% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

