Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 588.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,064,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,278,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,232,000 after purchasing an additional 352,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

