Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,530 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Expensify worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Expensify by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,218,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 20,224 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Expensify by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 602,565 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in Expensify by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $3,085,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $179.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.69. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

Expensify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 20.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 9,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,148.20. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 22,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $64,959.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,283.20. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,646 shares of company stock worth $467,505. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXFY shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXFY

About Expensify

(Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.