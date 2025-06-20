Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,981 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $104.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

