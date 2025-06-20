Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 7,254 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 948.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCSC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $920.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $704.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

