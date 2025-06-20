Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 871 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Natera by 32.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,915,000 after purchasing an additional 105,613 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 22.9% during the first quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Natera by 37.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 142,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 8,233.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,270,000 after acquiring an additional 393,149 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total value of $657,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,965.76. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $1,323,614.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,417,799.81. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,898,589. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Natera Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $170.98 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

