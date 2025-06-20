Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 15,869 ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,869 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of ePlus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $127,898,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,517,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,590,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,390,000 after acquiring an additional 121,945 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,683,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $71.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $106.98.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. ePlus had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

