Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 246.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $42.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

