Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DXC Technology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in DXC Technology by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,842 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. DXC Technology Company. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

