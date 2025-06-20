Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,918,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $16,464,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,874,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 163,952 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 199,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 143,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 128,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

NYSE AX opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Axos Financial, Inc has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $432.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,256.55. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

