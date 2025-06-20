Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.16% of REX American Resources worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $816.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.53. REX American Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

