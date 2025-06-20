Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 157,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,743,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.10. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.