Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 828.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Universal by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Price Performance

Universal stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. Universal Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25.

Universal Increases Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $702.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Universal’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

