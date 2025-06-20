Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,440.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $176.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

