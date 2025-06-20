Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,968,000 after buying an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 510,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,428,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,524,000 after buying an additional 266,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $152,752,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 362,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,398,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $326.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.04 and a 52-week high of $405.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.82.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,974.08. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

